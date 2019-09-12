McLaren 620R Brings The GT4 Racer To The Streets

If you thought the McLaren 600LT was the ultimate in Sports Series McLarens, think again because the Woking based manufacturer has announced the 620R - a £250,000, limited run road car based on its 570S GT4 racer.

Production of the 620R is scheduled to begin in the New Year with each of the 350 examples hand built at the McLaren Technology Centre. Using the firm’s MonoCell II tub the 620R has a claimed dry weight of 1282kg (seriously McLaren, stop with this dry weight nonsense you’re more intelligent than this) and thanks to some ECU and turbocharger tweaking the 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 now produces 610bhp and 457lb ft (up 13bhp on the 2018 eCOTY winning 600LT).