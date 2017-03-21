McLaren 720S has three trim levels, configure your own online

If you are on the market for a new supercar, McLaren is ready to let you specify your dream car.

Of course, we are talking about the new 720S, which made its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show last week.

The British company has created a special microsite, dedicated to its latest entry in the supercar world. It allows you to view and explore the 720S, and also design a car to a specification of your choice.

There are three regular trim levels – standard, Performance, and Luxury, all of them detailed in the online configurator. McLaren offers a total of 34 exterior colors and several interior schemes, as well as option packs and individual options.

User Comments

TheSteve

Less swishy (Nice!) but still too fluidy and lumpy for my taste. Especially that rear end.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/21/2017 3:55:47 PM   

