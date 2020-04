Driving a Formula 1 car—never mind racing one against 19 of the world's best and hungriest drivers—would be enough stimulation for a lifetime for most people. Not for McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris, who admitted in an interview that he gets more nervous in the comfort of his own home when he sits down for some sim racing than in the cockpit of his possibly-deadly McLaren MCL35.



