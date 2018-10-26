McLaren Gets Radical With 1036HP 250MPH Speedtail

Sleek, isn’t it? Long and low and lean and, well, sleek.

A streamliner. This is it, the McLaren Speedtail, the car formerly known as BP23 and likely forever known as the spiritual successor to the F1. Three seats, stratospheric top speed and a price tag that’s similarly out of this world.

Facts, though, have been in short supply. And when we’re starved of facts, we feed off myths. The rumour mill spooled up with tales of a 300mph target, of Chiron-beating power, and, to be fair, all we did was fan the flames.



User Comments

222max

I'm not the biggest fan of McLaren's styling on the P1 or 650 but I like this.

222max

Posted on 10/26/2018 10:56:14 AM   

PUGPROUD

Love the central seat driving position and interior but not sure about exterior?
Performance will be awesome. Just for fun I have test driven a 570GT, a 720S and a lawyers 675 Spider. Very fast, great riding cars.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 10/26/2018 11:08:02 AM   

