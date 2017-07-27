McLaren P15 will eclipse performance of P1

McLaren will launch the most extreme road car in its history later this year — and it is poised to eclipse all but the McLaren P1 GTR for on-track performance.



Officials at McLaren refuse to confirm the existence of the car, which will be the second model in the firm’s Ultimate Series after the P1 , which spawned the extreme P1 GTR track derivative. However, Autocar understands the new car is being developed under the project name ‘P15’, and the engineering team has been given a brief to create “the most extreme, track-focused road car”.



