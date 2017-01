It must have come as quite a blow when TAG Heuer left McLaren a little over a year ago to team up with Red Bull Racing. The watchmaker had been with McLaren since the 1980s, after all. But what the British racing team/supercar manufacturer has lined up to take TAG's place is even cooler.



The new RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split Seconds Chronograph Ultralight McLaren F1 is the first product of a recently inked partnership between McLaren and high-end watchmaker Richard Mille.





Read Article