McLaren’s special paint Muriwai White pays homage to founder’s home

McLaren’s special department, the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) team, has created a unique colour that is a tribute to the home of the automaker’s founder, Bruce McLaren, in Surrey, England. This unique paint they call the Muriwai White has a white base with subtle hints of blue. We first saw it on the 570S Spider pictured here, but anyone can get their McLaren in this shade through MSO.



This white paint came to light with the help of Amanda McLaren, Bruce’s only child and a brand ambassador for McLaren Automotive. She worked with MSO to develop the special colour. Their family home in England was painted in white, accented with blue doors.



