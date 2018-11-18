The boys and girls from Lamborghini are up to no good again. That's because it has created an all-new, one-off vehicle.



This time it's a wee bit different though. That's because it's coming from the company's Squadra Corse division. This is the raging bull's motorsports arm.



Dreamt up through the power of a customer's vision and in partnership with Lamborghini, it leverages an Aventador as a base. Clearly, there's some serious changes to the vehicle's body.



To me, it's a mixture of styling from the likes of the Veneno as well as the Centenario.



The powerplant remains the same, which is a naturally aspirated V12. The SC18 products about 770 horsepower and the engine is mated to a single-clutch, proprietary gearbox known as ISR. The exhaust has been tuned for a unique sound, which we're sure will be epic should we ever get the chance to hear it at full chat.



All that said, we have one simple question: With this love put into the SC18, we want to know if its DESIGN is moving the needle for you at all?



What say you, Spies?























Lamborghini's press release follows:



Lamborghini SC18: the first ‘one-off’ created by Squadra Corse

A unique car developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse in conjunction with the customer

Aerodynamics derived from experience in Lamborghini Super Trofeo and GT3 racing

Track-oriented use and exclusive racing contents Sant’Agata Bolognese/Rome, 16 November 2018 – Lamborghini Squadra Corse unveils the SC18, the first one-off in the history of the Sant’ Agata Bolognese motorsport division. The unique example, designed in synergy with the customer and Centro Stile Lamborghini, is road approved but designed primarily for use on the track. The SC18 paves the way to further personalized development projects for motorsport customers under the Squadra Corse brand. The car features extreme aerodynamics, developed specifically for this model and derived from Squadra Corse’s experience in competition. The racing elements start from the front hood, with air intakes in the style of the Huracán GT3 EVO; the sides and rear feature fenders, fins and airscoops are inspired by the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO. The aerodynamic system is completed by a large carbon fiber wing with three mechanical adjustments, able to generate the optimal downforce on any circuit. In addition, the twelve air intakes formed on the rear hood - a solution already tested successfully in endurance races - increase heat exchange and improve the cooling of the V12 engine. The powertrain is top-of-the-line Lamborghini, delivering the performance of a true racing car: the aspirated 6498 cm3 V12 delivers 770 hp at 8,500 rpm and a torque of 720 Nm at 6,750 rpm, all handled via the ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) optimized seven-speed gearbox. The huge power is combined with reduced weight thanks to the use of ultralight materials and the new carbon fiber body, with ground clearance of just 109 mm. The rear is characterized by the specific exhausts and terminals with a unique design and sound. The exclusiveness of the SC18 is underlined by the color of the carbon fiber body in the Grigio Daytona (grey), with visible details and red screen-printing to enhance its sportiness. The cockpit features interiors in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara with cross-stitching in Rosso Alala (red), and carbon fiber bucket seats. The look is completed by the single nut wheels, 20” on the front and 21” on the rear, with specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and a telemetry system to measure all aspects of performance on the track.



