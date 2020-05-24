Memorial Day 2020: A Special Salute And Thank You For All Those Who Paid the Ultimate Price For Us.

We at Auto Spies want to send our love, thanks and support to all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom this Memorial Day 2020.



No amount of thanks could ever equal what you did for all of us that allows us to enjoy this day living our lives in freedom.



And also, special condolences to those who lost their lives due to the virus and their families in mourning.



When you all enjoy your day, remember all these great American heroes. And may God CONTINUE to bless The United States of America.



