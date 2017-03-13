Mercedes $2.4 Million F1 Powered Hypercar Engine Will Only Last 30,000 Miles

The radical Aston Martin Valkyrie made a grand appearance at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, but we still have to wait until the Frankfurt Auto Show in September for the reveal of its main rival: the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One. But that didn’t stop some juicy details about the mysterious hypercar emerging. We now know that only 275 examples will be produced, each costing $2.4 million. Powering the Project One is a modified 1.6-liter engine from a Formula One car which revs up to 11,000 rpm and produces at least 1,000 horsepower.



Read Article