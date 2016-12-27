Mercedes A-Class Sedan reportedly due by late 2018

Before you say "but that's what the CLA essentially is," the report mentions it will slot above it.



As if there weren’t enough sedans in Mercedes’ ever-growing portfolio, the company with the three-pointed star logo is allegedly cooking up a new one. Autocar has it on good authority the new entry is going to serve as a direct rival for the Audi A3 Sedan and the new China-only BMW 1 Series Sedan. It will share the updated MFA underpinnings with the next-gen A-Class and will be positioned above the CLA, meaning that it will be bigger and more expensive than the “four-door coupe,” but at the same time it will not step on the C-Class’ toes. That being said, it is believed passenger space and trunk capacity will almost match the C.



