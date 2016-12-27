Mercedes A-Class Sedan reportedly due by late 2018

gaf42 submitted on 12/27/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:45:03 PM

0 user comments | Views : 378 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: mercedes, a-class

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Before you say "but that's what the CLA essentially is," the report mentions it will slot above it.



As if there weren’t enough sedans in Mercedes’ ever-growing portfolio, the company with the three-pointed star logo is allegedly cooking up a new one. Autocar has it on good authority the new entry is going to serve as a direct rival for the Audi A3 Sedan and the new China-only BMW 1 Series Sedan. It will share the updated MFA underpinnings with the next-gen A-Class and will be positioned above the CLA, meaning that it will be bigger and more expensive than the “four-door coupe,” but at the same time it will not step on the C-Class’ toes. That being said, it is believed passenger space and trunk capacity will almost match the C.

Read Article


Mercedes A-Class Sedan reportedly due by late 2018

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]