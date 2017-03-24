Mercedes-AMG E43 Sedan Police Car To Chase Down Aussie Speeders

A little over a year ago, Victoria Police took delivery of a brand new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe as a loaner for 12 months.

During this period, the car was used by the law enforcements as an operational highway patrol car and now time has come for the coupe-SUV to be replaced. It’s a somewhat more sensible car considering the E43 Sedan starts off at $159,900 in Australia where the “coupe” version of the GLE 63 S begins at a cool $198,900.

As it was the case with the GLE, the new E43 dressed in police livery and called “Guardian V2” is also going to be a loaner courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Australia. It certainly has the credentials to be a proper operational highway patrol car thanks to a meaty biturbo V6 3.0-liter engine good for a healthy 396 horsepower (295 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque. All that AMG muscle is sent to the road through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

