Mercedes-AMG GT v Jaguar F-type R AWD - V8 Sports Car Shootout

Sometimes in this game you find yourself out of step with your colleagues. You’re enjoying a car, its agility, the booming power delivery and sweet balance. Then you step out and hear: ‘Can’t get on with that, can you?’ Erm, well yes, actually. ‘What’s the steering all about?’ pipes up the next voice. ‘The chassis feels sharp but there’s not enough feel,’ joins in another. It doesn’t help that these are people I respect and usually agree with. Even four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti is damning and I don’t feel equipped to deep-dive into damping traits with him…





