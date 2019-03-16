Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



Pricing announced for new Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe to start at $99,000

GT 53 4-Door Coupe further expands AMG GT family and offers unmatched combination of performance, outstanding engineering and versatility Mercedes-Benz USA today announced pricing for the GT 53 variant of the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Starting from $99,000*, the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is powered by an AMG-enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost and Electric Auxiliary Compressor that produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft peak torque. EQ Boost utilizes stored electric power from the 48V battery through an Integrated-Starter-Generator, a powerful electric motor that combines the functions of a starter and an alternator. This EQ Boost unit assists the internal combustion engine with up to an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque at low engine speeds. The Electric Auxiliary Compressor, exclusive to AMG “53” models, assists in spooling the engine’s exhaust-gas-driven turbocharger quickly at low-to-mid RPMs, and it is capable of reaching speeds of 70,000 RPMs in less than a third of a second.



Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe









Standard feature highlights for the GT 53 include: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9- Speed transmission, AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable All-Wheel Drive, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension, silver painted 6-piston front brake calipers, Burmester® surround sound system, COMAND Navigation, AMG Track Pace COMAND Application, and electronically-deployable rear spoiler. Drawing directly from the successes of the legendary SLS AMG and AMG GT, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the third vehicle developed independently by AMG, and its first unique four-door sports car. This expansion of the AMG GT family opens up the segment to those looking for a vehicle that combines the impressive driving dynamics of the two-door AMG GT with everyday practicality. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers ample space for four passengers, with the unparalleled level of performance expected from Mercedes-AMG. *Price excludes $995 destination and delivery charge. Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Coupe MSRP $99,000* $136,500* $159,000* Engine AMG-enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo w/

EQ Boost and Electric Auxiliary Compressor Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo Displacement (cc) 2,999 3,982 cc 3,982 cc Drive Config. AMG Performance 4MATIC+

variable All-Wheel Drive system (drift mode n/a) AMG Performance 4MATIC+

variable All-Wheel Drive system (optional drift mode) AMG Performance 4MATIC+

variable All-Wheel Drive system (standard drift mode) Performance (Internal Combustion Engine)

429 hp @ 6,100 rpm

384 lb-ft @ 1,800-

5,800 rpm 577 hp @ 5,500-6,500

rpm

590 lb-ft @ 2,500–

5,000 rpm 630 hp @ 5,500-6,500

rpm

664 lb-ft @ 2,500–

4,500 rpm EQ Boost (hp) 21 n/a n/a Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT

TCT 9-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT

MCT 9-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT

MCT 9-Speed 0-60 mph (sec) 4.4 (est.) 3.3 (est.) 3.1 (est.) Top speed (mph) 174 (electronically limited) 193 (electronically limited) 195 (electronically limited) Availability Spring 2019 On-sale now On-sale now *Prices exclude $995 destination and delivery charge.



Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe

























































































































































































