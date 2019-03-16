Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:
Pricing announced for new Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe to start at $99,000
GT 53 4-Door Coupe further expands AMG GT family and offers unmatched combination of performance, outstanding engineering and versatility
Mercedes-Benz USA today announced pricing for the GT 53 variant of the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
Starting from $99,000*, the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is powered by an AMG-enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost and Electric Auxiliary Compressor that produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft peak torque. EQ Boost utilizes stored electric power from the 48V battery through an Integrated-Starter-Generator, a powerful electric motor that combines the functions of a starter and an alternator. This EQ Boost unit assists the internal combustion engine with up to an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque at low engine speeds. The Electric Auxiliary Compressor, exclusive to AMG “53” models, assists in spooling the engine’s exhaust-gas-driven turbocharger quickly at low-to-mid RPMs, and it is capable of reaching speeds of 70,000 RPMs in less than a third of a second.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe
Standard feature highlights for the GT 53 include: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9- Speed transmission, AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable All-Wheel Drive, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension, silver painted 6-piston front brake calipers, Burmester® surround sound system, COMAND Navigation, AMG Track Pace COMAND Application, and electronically-deployable rear spoiler.
Drawing directly from the successes of the legendary SLS AMG and AMG GT, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the third vehicle developed independently by AMG, and its first unique four-door sports car. This expansion of the AMG GT family opens up the segment to those looking for a vehicle that combines the impressive driving dynamics of the two-door AMG GT with everyday practicality. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers ample space for four passengers, with the unparalleled level of performance expected from Mercedes-AMG.
*Price excludes $995 destination and delivery charge.
|
|Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe
|Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe
|Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Coupe
|
MSRP
|
$99,000*
|
$136,500*
|
$159,000*
|
Engine
|
AMG-enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo w/
EQ Boost and Electric Auxiliary Compressor
|
Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo
|
Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo
|
Displacement (cc)
|
2,999
|
3,982 cc
|
3,982 cc
|
Drive Config.
|
AMG Performance 4MATIC+
variable All-Wheel Drive system (drift mode n/a)
|
AMG Performance 4MATIC+
variable All-Wheel Drive system (optional drift mode)
|
AMG Performance 4MATIC+
variable All-Wheel Drive system (standard drift mode)
|
Performance
|
(Internal Combustion Engine)
429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
384 lb-ft @ 1,800-
5,800 rpm
|
577 hp @ 5,500-6,500
rpm
590 lb-ft @ 2,500–
5,000 rpm
|
630 hp @ 5,500-6,500
rpm
664 lb-ft @ 2,500–
4,500 rpm
|
EQ Boost (hp)
|
21
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Transmission
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT
TCT 9-speed
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT
MCT 9-Speed
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT
MCT 9-Speed
|
0-60 mph (sec)
|4.4 (est.)
|3.3 (est.)
|3.1 (est.)
|Top speed (mph)
|174 (electronically limited)
|193 (electronically limited)
|195 (electronically limited)
|
Availability
|
Spring 2019
|
On-sale now
|
On-sale now
*Prices exclude $995 destination and delivery charge.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe