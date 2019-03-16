Mercedes-AMG PRICES The All-new GT 53 — Too Low, Too High Or Just RIGHT?

Agent00R submitted on 3/16/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:25 AM

1 user comments | Views : 364 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:

Pricing announced for new Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe to start at $99,000


GT 53 4-Door Coupe further expands AMG GT family and offers unmatched combination of performance, outstanding engineering and versatility

Mercedes-Benz USA today announced pricing for the GT 53 variant of the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

Starting from $99,000*, the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is powered by an AMG-enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost and Electric Auxiliary Compressor that produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft peak torque. EQ Boost utilizes stored electric power from the 48V battery through an Integrated-Starter-Generator, a powerful electric motor that combines the functions of a starter and an alternator. This EQ Boost unit assists the internal combustion engine with up to an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque at low engine speeds. The Electric Auxiliary Compressor, exclusive to AMG “53” models, assists in spooling the engine’s exhaust-gas-driven turbocharger quickly at low-to-mid RPMs, and it is capable of reaching speeds of 70,000 RPMs in less than a third of a second.



Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe




Standard feature highlights for the GT 53 include: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9- Speed transmission, AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable All-Wheel Drive, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension, silver painted 6-piston front brake calipers, Burmester® surround sound system, COMAND Navigation, AMG Track Pace COMAND Application, and electronically-deployable rear spoiler.

Drawing directly from the successes of the legendary SLS AMG and AMG GT, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the third vehicle developed independently by AMG, and its first unique four-door sports car. This expansion of the AMG GT family opens up the segment to those looking for a vehicle that combines the impressive driving dynamics of the two-door AMG GT with everyday practicality. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers ample space for four passengers, with the unparalleled level of performance expected from Mercedes-AMG.

*Price excludes $995 destination and delivery charge.

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Coupe

MSRP

$99,000*

$136,500*

$159,000*

 

Engine

AMG-enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo w/
EQ Boost and Electric Auxiliary Compressor

 

Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo

 

Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo

Displacement (cc)

2,999

3,982 cc

3,982 cc

 

Drive Config.

AMG Performance 4MATIC+
variable All-Wheel Drive system (drift mode n/a)

AMG Performance 4MATIC+
variable All-Wheel Drive system (optional drift mode)

AMG Performance 4MATIC+
variable All-Wheel Drive system (standard drift mode)

 

Performance

 

(Internal Combustion Engine)
429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
384 lb-ft @ 1,800-
5,800 rpm

 

577 hp @ 5,500-6,500
rpm
590 lb-ft @ 2,500–
5,000 rpm

 

630 hp @ 5,500-6,500
rpm
664 lb-ft @ 2,500–
4,500 rpm

 

EQ Boost (hp)

 

21

 

n/a

 

n/a

Transmission

AMG SPEEDSHIFT
TCT 9-speed

AMG SPEEDSHIFT
MCT 9-Speed

AMG SPEEDSHIFT
MCT 9-Speed

0-60 mph (sec)

 4.4 (est.) 3.3 (est.) 3.1 (est.)
Top speed (mph) 174 (electronically limited) 193 (electronically limited) 195 (electronically limited)

Availability

Spring 2019

On-sale now

On-sale now

*Prices exclude $995 destination and delivery charge.



Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coupe





























































































Mercedes-AMG PRICES The All-new GT 53 — Too Low, Too High Or Just RIGHT?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

That's a lot of ugly for $100K

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/16/2019 10:02:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]