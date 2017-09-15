Mercedes-AMG Project One vs Aston Martin Valkyrie A Hypercar Standoff

Consider the hypercar rulebook torn, void and irrelevant. We have barely had time to adjust to the standard the ‘holy trinity’ set just four years ago, but Mercedes-Benz and Aston Martin, two manufacturers not usually associated with the creation of industry breaking hypercars, have come to the fore to try and reset the status quo.

Both projects have been rigorously shaped by Formula One, each taking tangible elements from their respective Mercedes-Petronas and Red Bull teams, and repurposing them into two of the fastest and most extreme road cars ever seen.