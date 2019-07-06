Mercedes AMG Releases The World's Most Powerful 4 Cylinder

Mercedes-AMG has done it again: they've created the most powerful production turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the world.

Its new "M 139" motor is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, or effectively 208 horsepower per liter of displacement.

The new powerplant eclipses the high-performance variant found in the Mercedes-AMG A45, which featured a 376-horsepower turbo four-banger (187.5 horsepower per liter) that previously held the bragging rights of being the most powerful of its kind. Just to put that into perspective, that's higher horsepower output per liter than the Bugatti Chiron hypercar.

