Work on the second-gen AMG GT has already started, boss reveals.



Rumors about an exclusive high-performance sedan from Mercedes-AMG have been swirling around for years, and now we have a new indication the German company is indeed working on the project.



Speaking to Motoring about the division’s future plans, boss Tobias Moers hinted at a Porsche Panamera rival, which is rumored to arrive as a production model in 2019.







