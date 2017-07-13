Mercedes Accused Of Selling Over 1,000,000 Vehicles That Fail Emissions

Daimler AG has been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the U.

S., Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court.

Two months ago Stuttgart prosecutors searched Daimler sites in Germany following allegations of false advertising and the possible wrongful manipulation of exhaust gas treatment systems in diesel cars.

The Stuttgart local court's search warrant triggered the searches on May 23, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.



BobM

Ah this is just priceless...

"According to that document, more than 1 million cars with excessive emissions, including various luxury Mercedes-Benz models, were sold in Europe and the U.S. between 2008 and 2016, said Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which researched the matter with regional broadcasters WDR and NDR."

Can't wait for all you MB lovers to apologize for all your rants against VW... I won't hold my breath, and will joyfully accept all your down arrows in instead. It'll prove what a bunch of candy asses you really are!

