Mercedes Accused Of Selling Over 1,000,000 Vehicles That Fail Emissions

Daimler AG has been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the U.
S., Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court.
Two months ago Stuttgart prosecutors searched Daimler sites in Germany following allegations of false advertising and the possible wrongful manipulation of exhaust gas treatment systems in diesel cars.
The Stuttgart local court's search warrant triggered the searches on May 23, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
