As automakers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW prepare for an age of zero emissions, it's the flashy coupes and gas guzzlers in their lineups that that will help fund the way. At the Geneva auto show this week, BMW unveiled the high-performance M8 Gran Coupe concept, and Mercedes-Benz showcased the AMG GT four-door coupe, sporting a V-8 engine that emits more than twice the amount of carbon dioxide allowed under European Union fleet rules that come into force in 2021.



