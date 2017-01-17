Mercedes, Audi confirm Super Bowl ads, BMW sits on the sideline

Two of the three most prominent German marques will feature spots at this year’s Big Game.



If you don’t watch the Super Bowl for the game, you probably at least watch it for the ads. Every year automakers come out with either some heart-wrenching or hilarious placement pushing their latest and greatest products. This year will be no different.



Already Honda has confirmed its new CR-V for a spot in the Big Game – following the success of last year's Ridgeline commercial – as have Kia and Lexus. Now, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have acknowledged their involvement in this year’s ad extravaganza. Meanwhile, BMW will sit on the sidelines.



