BMW and Mercedes-Benz are finally coming to the realization that their lineups might be a little too large. In recent interviews with Car and Driver, top executives from both automakers are admitting that it’s time to start trimming the fat.



“We’ve got an X2 and an X7 coming, and there are a few others, but I also know –because we’ve taken decisions ­– that some body styles will be removed in the future,” Ian Robertson, BMW’s sales boss, said to Car and Driver.



