Mercedes Baby G-Wagon Caught Testing - Is There Still A Market For A Luxury Cute Ute?

Agent009 submitted on 11/21/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:26 AM

0 user comments | Views : 566 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes is readying its next all-new SUV, in the shape of a mini-G-Class.

We'd already caught the standard model testing, but now the firm looks set to launch a hotter AMG GLB 35 version – with the same 302bhp 2.0-litre turbo as the A 35 hot hatchback.

Of course, the new Mercedes GLB will initially launch with the same range of petrol and diesel engines as the A-Class and B-Class, before turning up the heat with the GLB 35. Its squared-off body and bluff front end will likely mean it isn't quite as fast as the forthcoming A 35, but performance should be brisk nonetheless. Expect 0-62mph in less than six seconds, and an electronically limited top speed.



Read Article


Mercedes Baby G-Wagon Caught Testing - Is There Still A Market For A Luxury Cute Ute?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]