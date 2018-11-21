Mercedes Baby G-Wagon Caught Testing - Is There Still A Market For A Luxury Cute Ute?

Mercedes is readying its next all-new SUV, in the shape of a mini-G-Class. We'd already caught the standard model testing, but now the firm looks set to launch a hotter AMG GLB 35 version – with the same 302bhp 2.0-litre turbo as the A 35 hot hatchback.

Of course, the new Mercedes GLB will initially launch with the same range of petrol and diesel engines as the A-Class and B-Class, before turning up the heat with the GLB 35. Its squared-off body and bluff front end will likely mean it isn't quite as fast as the forthcoming A 35, but performance should be brisk nonetheless. Expect 0-62mph in less than six seconds, and an electronically limited top speed.