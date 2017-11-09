Mercedes Becomes The Latest To Electrify Entire Line-Up By 2022

Daimler is the latest automaker to announce ambitious electrification plans. Following recent announcements by Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, and BMW, the German automaker said it will offer a hybrid or all-electric version of virtually everything it makes within the next few years.

Speaking at the company's investor day in Sindelfingen, Germany, Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche said Mercedes-Benz will offer an electrified version of every model by 2022, according to Reuters. Mercedes will offer no less than 50 hybrid and all-electric passenger car models, according to Zetsche. The automaker previously said that it would develop an electric version of its Sprinter van, as well.