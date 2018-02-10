Mercedes Begins To Pull Itself Out Of The Sales Abyss By Dropping Only 9.8% In September

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported September sales of 26,169 Mercedes-Benz models, a decrease of 9. 8% from September 2017. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever month of 4,448 units (up 44.0%) and smart reported 98 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,715 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles totaled 225,384, with an additional 28,023 units for Vans and 959 vehicles for smart, bringing the sales volume to 254,366, a decrease of 5.8% from last year. “Customer demand remains consistently strong, but our inventory levels are still impacted by delays in availability of many of our most popular 2019 models,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect increased availability throughout October and for the remainder of the year.” Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in September included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 6,070, followed by C-Class sales of 4,682. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 4,072 units sold. September sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance totaled 1,378 units, with 20,738 vehicles sold year-to-date. Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,274 vehicles in September, an increase of 17.8% when compared to the same month last year (8,725). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 95,569 vehicles, an increase of 9.0% over 2017 (87,677).







