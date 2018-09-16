The way in which you operate a Mercedes has changed radically. Gone is that familiar rotary controller, used to click on lists at the edges of the infotainment screen. In its place, after four years of research with partner Samsung-Harman, comes MBUX – the Mercedes-Benz User Experience – which is operated in four different ways: touchscreen, steering wheel pads, touchpad (sited where the rotary controller used to be) and the big one: voice control. Say ‘Hi Mercedes’ and the touchscreen leaps into life, awaiting your command. ‘I’m a bit cold, make me warmer,’ I mutter. The A200 responds by offering to navigate to Walmer near Deal in Kent. More successful is a clear ‘I’m cold’, which results in the car announcing the temperature is 20°C, and popping it up a degree...



Read Article