Mercedes-Benz Sales Freefall 9.2% In July

“July proved to be a challenging month across the industry,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We are in a position for another strong year with new products launching in the second half.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in July included the C-Class, GLC and GLE model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 4,899, followed by GLC sales of 4,002. The GLE rounded out the top three with 3,879 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,098 units in July, with a total 19,128 sold year-to-date (up 52.9%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 8,654 vehicles in July, a decrease of 17.7% when compared to the same month last year (10,517). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 68,847 vehicles, a decrease of 2.8% over 2016 (70,863).



