Mercedes-Benz Sales Plummet 9.7% In June

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported June sales of 26,191 Mercedes-Benz models, a decrease of 9. 7% from the best-ever June sales reported during the same time period last year at 28,994 vehicles sold. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported June sales of 2,808 units and smart reported 126 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 29,125 vehicles for the month. On a year- to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 158,848, adding 16,910 units for Vans and 650 vehicles for smart, MBUSA's year-to-date sales volume totaled 176,408, a decrease of 1.9% from last year.

"June sales were mainly impacted by limited availability of our larger SUVs, the GLE and GLS, whose production was affected by a fire at a supplier facility in May," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA.

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in June included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC continues to build sales momentum month-over-month coming in at 6,608, followed by C-Class sales of 5,742. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,435 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,366 units in June, with a total of 15,320 units sold year-to-date.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 11,050 vehicles in June, an increase of 23.4% when compared to the same month last year (8,954). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 62,121 vehicles, an increase of 3.2% over 2017 (60,193).



