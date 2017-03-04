Mercedes-Benz Sales Rise 3.3% In March

Mercedes-Benz today reported record first quarter year-to-date volume at 79,141 units, up 4. 5% from 2016. March sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year. Adding 2,871 units for Vans and 389 units for smart, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) achieved a grand total of 32,352 vehicles for the month, up 2.0% from a year ago. Year-to-date, MBUSA also achieved a record close of 87,635 units, up 3.9%.

"We're pleased about our record-breaking first quarter for Mercedes-Benz in 2017," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We look forward to strong momentum with a number of AMG product launches in the coming summer months as we celebrate AMG's 50th anniversary."

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in March included the C-Class, GLE and E-Class (including the CLS) model lines. The C-Class took the lead at 8,021, followed by the GLE sales of 4,919. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 4,690 units sold.

Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 3,195 units in March, with a total of 8,339 units sold year-to-date (up 44.6%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 9,907 vehicles in March, an increase of 5.6% when compared to the same month last year (9,390).



