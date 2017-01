Mercedes is gearing up to trump its rivals by taking the hot AMG version of the next A-Class north of 400bhp, the boss of the performance division has revealed.

The existing AMG A 45 has enjoyed its status as the world’s most powerful hot hatch ever since it first appeared in 2013. Its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo produced 355bhp at launch, although this figure has subsequently been boosted to 376bhp.