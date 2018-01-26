Mercedes-Benz is shifting to new straight-six engines

During the recent 2018 Detroit Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG revealed to us the new CLS53 and E53. Both of these were equipped with the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline six engine, with a light electrification system that the automaker refers to as the EQ Boost. This motor, according to Road & Track, will likely find its way into other future models.



The V6 engines will soon be phased out. This is being implemented so that the automaker can prioritize Mercedes-Benz’s straight six engines, referring primarily to the M256 motor.



