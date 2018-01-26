Mercedes-Benz is shifting to new straight-six engines

During the recent 2018 Detroit Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG revealed to us the new CLS53 and E53.

Both of these were equipped with the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline six engine, with a light electrification system that the automaker refers to as the EQ Boost. This motor, according to Road & Track, will likely find its way into other future models.

The V6 engines will soon be phased out. This is being implemented so that the automaker can prioritize Mercedes-Benz’s straight six engines, referring primarily to the M256 motor.

cidflekken

yes!

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/26/2018 3:32:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

BMW has been doing that for ages. It's not new to the auto industry. It's just new to Mercedes.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/26/2018 3:48:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carsnyc

About time!

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 1/26/2018 4:21:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

