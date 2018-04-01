Mercedes-Benz keeps crown as top luxury brand in the US in 2017

As the year 2017 comes to an end, the race for luxury sales has also reached a remarkable finish.

This has always been a highly contended segment in the United States with each automaker making various daring attempts to elbow each other out. Well, we’re here to report that it seems like Mercedes-Benz will be taking the crown home for the second year in a row.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Mercedes-Benz has delivered a total number of 302,043 units in 2017. And that number is mostly comprised of their strong sellers including the C-Class, GLC, and the GLE.

User Comments

Car4life1

Bow Down...

Benz will also take the global crown as China can not get enough of the three pointed star

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/5/2018 12:09:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

