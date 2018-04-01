Mercedes-Benz keeps crown as top luxury brand in the US in 2017

As the year 2017 comes to an end, the race for luxury sales has also reached a remarkable finish. This has always been a highly contended segment in the United States with each automaker making various daring attempts to elbow each other out. Well, we’re here to report that it seems like Mercedes-Benz will be taking the crown home for the second year in a row.



Last month, Bloomberg reported that Mercedes-Benz has delivered a total number of 302,043 units in 2017. And that number is mostly comprised of their strong sellers including the C-Class, GLC, and the GLE.



Read Article