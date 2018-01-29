Mercedes-Benz’ new SL will be developed alongside the next AMG GT

At one point, the Mercedes-Benz SL was at the peak of the automaker’s lineup, but this model has lost its appeal after the Mercedes introduced newer vehicles like the AMG GT Roadster, with the latter boasting a more interesting style.

Because of this, SL sales have decreased over the past few years, and now the company is trying their best to reverse this by developing a new model that will be introduced in 2021.

For a couple of months now, Mercedes-Benz has been quiet about this model. But according to Automobile, this is because the automaker is debating whether or not the next generation model should just transition into an AMG exclusive vehicle. If they decide to push through with this, that will be a huge change for them. However, the publication says that because it will be developed alongside the next-generation AMG GT that is scheduled to come out in 2022, it kind of makes sense too.

At this point, Mercedes is starting to step on its own toes. It's not much different than the CLS vs. the upcoming AMG GT 4-door quandary.

The SL should stay in its own niche as a luxurious, 2-place hard-top convertible first, with AMG versions, but not as full-blown as the AMG GT convertibles.

