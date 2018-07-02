Mercedes-Benz promises to launch AMG versions of 2019 G-Class very soon

We all saw the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class as it made its very first appearance weeks ago at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Though we only witnessed it very recently, the automaker confirms that we will soon be seeing more unique AMG versions of it.



Ian James, G-Wagen’s Marketing Manager said during his interview with Automotive News that the G-Class AMG is not that far away from being revealed. He also continued by saying that this will be available for the upcoming 2019 model year, which only means that we should expect to see it this year.



