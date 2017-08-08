Mercedes-Benz's July 2017 Global Sales Rise 11% with YTD Sales Up 13.3% - Driven By 34.1% YTD Rise in China

Mercedes-Benz starts the third quarter with double-digit growth and best-ever July sales (181,791 vehicles, +11. 0%)



Ongoing success of E-Class Saloon and Estate in July (+64.6%)



Best figures since the beginning of the year in all sales regions: Europe (560,000 units), Asia-Pacific (510,000 units), NAFTA (225,000 units)



Stuttgart –Thanks to double-digit growth of 11.0% and 181,791 vehicles sold in July, Mercedes-Benz started the third quarter with a new sales record. Since the beginning of this year, the Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star has sold 1,326,065 vehicles (+13.3%). Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new-car registrations last month for example in the markets Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Taiwan and Canada.



“With growth in unit sales of eleven percent in July, Mercedes-Benz started the third quarter with a new sales record. Additional demand will be stimulated by the new S-Class Saloon, which we started delivering to our customers in Europe in July. The Mercedes-Benz flagship has set another milestone along the way to autonomous driving with a new driver-assistance package,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.



Read Article