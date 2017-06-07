Mercedes-Benz's June 2017 Global Sales Surge 11.1% With YTD Up 13.7% - Posts Strongest First Half In Company History

Stuttgart – In the first six months of 2017, Mercedes-Benz was more successful than ever before in a half-year. 209,309 cars were delivered to customers in June (+11.1%) and 1,144,274 in the first six months of the year (+13.7%). The Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star thus set new sales records, significantly surpassing its prior-year unit sales both in June and in the first six months of the year. In addition, the second quarter was the best-ever quarter with 583,649 vehicles delivered worldwide (+11.6%). In terms of new cars registered, Mercedes-Benz was the strongest premium brand in the domestic market Germany, as well as in the markets Italy, France, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, the USA, Canada and Brazil in June.



“We have posted the strongest half-year in the history of Mercedes-Benz with sales of significantly more than a million cars,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “Not only the popularity of our E-Class family contributed to this success; demand for our SUVs is also as high as ever in all regions.”



Read Article