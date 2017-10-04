Mercedes-Benz's March 2017 Global Sales Rise 14.8% - Sets Monthly and Quarterly Sales Records on China Growth of 37%

Mercedes-Benz sold more vehicles in March than ever before in one month: 228,296 cars were handed over to customers, an increase of 14. 8%.



From January to March, Mercedes-Benz achieved sales of 560,625 units (+16%) – its best quarter of all time.



In the Europe region, more than 100,000 vehicles were sold in one month for the first time.



A new best-ever month for the E-Class Saloon and Estate with 35,626 units sold and 64.7% growth.



Stuttgart – Mercedes-Benz can be extremely satisfied with its car sales in the first three months of this year. March 2017 was the strongest sales month in the history of Mercedes-Benz with growth of 14.8% and 228,296 vehicles delivered. The first quarter of 2017 also surpassed all previous quarters, with sales rising by 16% to 560,625 units. In March, Mercedes-Benz was the premium-market leader in countries including Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and Mexico.



“In the first quarter of 2017, Mercedes-Benz delivered 560,625 vehicles to customers worldwide, an increase of 16 percent. That’s the highest number of cars we have ever sold in one quarter,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “The E-Class Saloon and Estate continued along their successful path in March with growth of around 65 percent. The bestselling model series of Mercedes-Benz has now been completed with the new E-Class Cabriolet, which we presented to the public at the Geneva Motor Show, right on time for the start of spring.”



