Mercedes-Benz's September 2017 Global Sales Rise 4.5% - YTD Sales Up 11.7% Driven By China Growth

Stuttgart – With sales of 220,894 vehicles in September (+4.5%), Mercedes-Benz posted its 55th record month in succession. 1,717,300 cars have been delivered to customers since the beginning of the year, 11.7% more than in the same period of last year. The past three months were the best third quarter in the company’s history (573,026 units, +7.9%). In September, Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new registrations in several markets including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Portugal, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, in the USA, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.



“Our customers’ enthusiasm for the SUVs from Mercedes-Benz is a great confirmation of our work. In September, we peaked again and delivered more than 78,000 SUVs to customers. This means we surpassed our previous best mark by more than 7,500 units,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.



