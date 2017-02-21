Mercedes Bringing 600 HP Panamera Crushing Rival To Geneva

Yes, it’s that time of the year again where we get inundated with teasers of major manufacturer reveals that will dominate the Geneva Motor Show in March.

This year also happens to mark the 50th anniversary of AMG. As you’d expect, the manufacturer has big plans to celebrate its birthday, including the reveal of its 1,000-hp F1-inspired Project One hypercar. But that won’t be shown until the Frankfurt Auto Show later this year. So, what's AMG planning for Geneva? According to Autocar, it will debut a concept for its new 600-hp GT4 sedan.

