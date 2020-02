Mercedes waited for this year’s Chicago Auto Show in order to unveil its first modern pop up camper van aimed at the U. S. market. Dubbed ‘Weekender’, this van was built by Driverge Vehicle Innovations, a partner of Mercedes-Benz MasterSolutions.

According to the German carmaker, this is a very adaptable vehicle. You can use it not only for extended road trips, but also quick weekend explorations or as a comfortable place to relax after a surf or climbing