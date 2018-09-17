Mercedes Can't Resist - Teases AMG-A35 To Tangle With The Audi S3

Mercedes-AMG has teased the first AMG version of its all-new A-class, due to be revealed at the upcoming Paris motor show.

In line with AMG’s new twin-pronged approach, the next AMG A-class will be available in two flavours, this A35 is the milder version before a significantly hotter A45 replacement arrives in 2019.

Noted for its aggressively tuned turbocharged four-cylinder engine and hardcore demeanor, the previous Mercedes-AMG A45 was a bit of a brute on the road, and lacked the wider appeal of more accessible, and crucially cheaper rivals like the VW Golf R and Audi S3. So it’s those hot hatches that AMG is now directly targeting, with this new circa-300bhp A35.



