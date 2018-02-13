Mercedes Claims Homogenous Styling Has Been Good For The Brand - Care To Give Your Thoughts?

The fact that the C-Class Sedan looks very similar when put side by side next to the bigger E-Class Sedan and the flagship S-Class Sedan does not pose a problem for Mercedes.

In fact, it’s the exact opposite as chief designer Gorden Wagener has revealed the “very homogenous” design approach for the three core sedans has been very successful for the brand.

The sales numbers certainly do back up his statement considering the C-Class continued to remain the company’s best-seller in 2017, helped greatly by the long wheelbase version built in and sold in China.

In its first full year on the market, the latest E-Class Sedan saw as well a major hike in demand boosted also by the LWB derivative in the People’s Republic where sales of the longer E-Class more than doubled last year.



User Comments

llaroo

E class lost it's idendity, way too close to C class

llaroo

Posted on 2/13/2018 10:16:59 AM   

countguy

All their cars look the same, just small, medium, and large. Same goes for their suvs.

countguy

Posted on 2/13/2018 10:38:43 AM   

Tiberius1701A

Bland. Bland. Bland. Just like their German counterparts. But OTOH, they aren't horrifying like their Japanese counterparts.

Tiberius1701A

Posted on 2/13/2018 11:24:18 AM   

cidflekken

Sales numbers don't lie. The proof is in the puddin'

cidflekken

Posted on 2/13/2018 11:28:19 AM   

fiftysix

I'd say rebadging cheap Nissans helped more.

fiftysix

Posted on 2/13/2018 1:45:02 PM   

TheSteve

Ask Audi, "How's that homogenous styling workin' for ya?"

Unfortunately, it's hard to isolate the effect of homogeneous styling, because it's not the only thing that changed in the past decade or more. Prices have come way down. MB has moved waaaay down-market. MB's defect numbers have risen (that's the wrong direction) so that they're now in the same relative area as Ford.

So lots of buyers might like the homogenous styling. Or lots of buyers might not care enough about the styling being homogeneous to decide against MB. Who knows? Does it matter?

If you measure "success" purely in unit sales and profit, then yes, Mercedes is a success, regardless of the negs, homogeneous styling notwithstanding. MB appears to be doing rather well.

Speaking solely for myself, I used to adore Mercedes' classic, timeless, stately, elegant styling, like what you saw when the E-Class had four round headlights. I believe they've lost that. For classic, timeless, and stately styling, you have to go to Bentley or Rolls-Royce. *I* don't aspire to get a Mercedes. Does anyone care? I didn't think so :-)

TheSteve

Posted on 2/13/2018 1:57:52 PM   

cidflekken

"waaaay down-market"? One step below the C class is "waaaaay down market"?

cidflekken

Posted on 2/13/2018 5:07:58 PM   

TheSteve

@cidflekken: I'm not talking about Mercedes' changes in only the last decade. The company they were in the 1970s was substantially different, offering only upper echelon vehicles. In the 1990s when they offered the 190E, they became a lot more accessible (affordable) to the masses. Today, in 2018, MB is waaaay downmarket from where they were in the 1970s. You can get an MB-badged car that disappoints, and has been near universally deemed unworthy of the three-point star (e.g., A180)

NOTE: I do not suggest that everything Mercedes makes is downmarket. They've merley extended the lower end of their range.

TheSteve

Posted on 2/13/2018 6:48:09 PM   

mre30

I'm a huge Mercedes fan, but lineup is BORING.

Everyone else is doing it, so I guess Mercedes only has to be slightly less BORING then the competition (AUDI and BMW) to have an edge, which they do.

mre30

Posted on 2/13/2018 2:20:18 PM   

PUGPROUD

When they top the charts for luxury sales what did you expect them to say. Luxury buyers at each price point buy into the brand ethos and feel personal enrichment.
As luxury sales leader M-B is not about to change...."If it ain't broke don't fix it!" Having said that I personally would prefer more model differentiation.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 2/13/2018 3:27:33 PM   

