Mercedes Claims Homogenous Styling Has Been Good For The Brand - Care To Give Your Thoughts?

The fact that the C-Class Sedan looks very similar when put side by side next to the bigger E-Class Sedan and the flagship S-Class Sedan does not pose a problem for Mercedes. In fact, it’s the exact opposite as chief designer Gorden Wagener has revealed the “very homogenous” design approach for the three core sedans has been very successful for the brand.

The sales numbers certainly do back up his statement considering the C-Class continued to remain the company’s best-seller in 2017, helped greatly by the long wheelbase version built in and sold in China.

In its first full year on the market, the latest E-Class Sedan saw as well a major hike in demand boosted also by the LWB derivative in the People’s Republic where sales of the longer E-Class more than doubled last year.