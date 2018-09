Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the all-new A-Class sedan will be sold in the United States alongside the CLA.

During an interview with CNET at a launch event for the A-Class, Mercedes-Benz said the A-Class sedan will land in U.S. showrooms early next year and co-exist with the outgoing CLA. The two will continue to be sold alongside each other even after the next-generation CLA lands sometime in 2019.