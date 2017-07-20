Mercedes Defends Partnering With Nissan On New X-Class - Who Would You Have Chosen?

Mercedes-Benz has hit out at critics calling its X-Class nothing more than a re-badged Nissan Navara saying automakers must use economics of scale when building light commercial vehicles.



In an interview with Motoring at the international debut of the X-Class in Cape Town, South Africa, Mercedes-Benz Vans global head Volker Mornhinweg said the automaker won't be able to achieve the number of sales it does with its passenger cars with the X-Class. Consequently, partnering with the Renault-Nissan Alliance was a necessity.


User Comments

MDarringer

Obviously the Tacoma/Hilux is taken.

Mercedes could have cozied up to GM because the Canyon/Colorado is a rather competent product. Supposedly, the Ford Ranger is competent as well.

Mitsubishi? Don't make me laugh.

VW Amarok? Probably a good fit, but I don't see VW giving something to Mercedes that Audi could use.

The Navara is a junk pile for quality. When a vehicle can collapse in the middle due to rust, that's horrific. Additionally, the innards of the Navara are ancient.

They could have even approached Ram. Granted that would have resulted in a much larger vehicle, but going with the Nissan is like cheating on your math test off of the kid who is failing the class.

jerseycat1010

"Canyon/Colorado is a rather competent product"

LOL

