Tucked away in an otherwise bland and lengthy press release talking about Mercedes’ January-September 2018 results is an interesting slide revealing the product offensive programmed for next year. On page 31 of the PDF, we get to see not only the already introduced B-Class, the first-ever EQC and eSprinter, but also new arrivals such as the next-generation CLA together with its more practical CLA Shooting Brake counterpart.









