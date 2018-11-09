Mercedes Goes For The Throat Of The Macan And Range Rover Sport With All New GLE

Mercedes-Benz will launch its next generation GLE and GLE Coupé models at the Paris motor show this September. The closely related models will have cabins equipped with the latest technology and new plug-in hybrid variants in a bid to take the fight to BMW's X5 and X6.

The current GLE - codenamed W166 - made its debut in 2015, and this successor, the W167, will continue to face that car's incumbent rivals, the Porsche Macan and Range Rover Sport, when it arrives in showrooms early next year.

The 2019-model-year GLE is described by senior officials from Mercedes’ R&D headquarters in Germany as a “clean sheet design” with little relationship to the current model, which was launched under the M-Class banner in 2011 before being rebadged as part of a midlife facelift in 2015.