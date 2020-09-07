Mercedes Goes SHOOTING Hoping Buyers Will Give This Model A BRAKE. Is It AVANT Garde Enough For YOU?

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Shooting Brake An exceptional AMG engine finds an unusual, attractive and practical berth



The road that led to the creation of this expensive and unbelievably quick junior AMG estate began when Mercedes introduced the third-gen A-Class in 2013. It was a different car from the imaginative, original A-Class. The body had morphed into more customary two-box proportions and, as for the powertrain, rather than sitting obliquely beneath the front footwell in an ingenious feat of packaging that didn’t compromise safety, it now rested above the front axle, as with every other hatchback.



Out-sprinting the Audi really does guarantee mad pace, doesn’t it? The AMG is of course lighter than its rivals from the class above, although at 1705kg it’s also some 90kg heavier than before. Some of that extra mass derives from the new AMG Torque Control rear axle that, as in the A45 S hatchback with which this hottest CLA shares so much DNA, uses electronically controlled clutch packs built into the differential.





