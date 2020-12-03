Mercedes HALTS Self Driving Car Programs - Will Concentrate On Autonomous Big Rigs

Mercedes-Benz has decided to stop its efforts to develop and roll out a full self-driving solution for its passenger cars.

Instead, the veteran automaker will be focusing on the creation of advanced driver-assist technology for its fleet of long-haul trucks.

The shift in Mercedes-Benz’s self-driving strategies was related by Daimler chair and head of Mercedes cars Ola Kallenius, who was speaking to the media following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Laser cruise control, emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and cameras to record everything and help you park or guide your way at night are enough. Nobody needs a robotic self driving car.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/12/2020 2:26:07 PM   

