Mercedes Loses Ground In October With A 4.9% Shortfall In Sales

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported October sales of 27,537 Mercedes-Benz models, a decrease of 4. 9% from October 2017. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever October of 4,182 units (up 71.0%) and smart reported 95 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 31,814 vehicles for the month (up 0.9%). On a year-to-date basis, sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles totaled 252,921, with an additional 32,205 units for Vans and 1,054 vehicles for smart, bringing the sales volume to 286,180, a decrease of 5.1% from last year. “With increased availability of our MY2019 models over the past weeks, we expect continued momentum in the final months of the year,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in October included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 5,649, followed by C-Class sales of 5,581. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 4,186 units sold. October sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance totaled 1,000 units, with 21,738 vehicles sold year-to-date. Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 9,909 vehicles in October, an increase of 30.6% when compared to the same month last year (7,589). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 105,478 vehicles, an increase of 10.7% over 2017 (95,266).



