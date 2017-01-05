Mercedes May Bring Front Wheel Drive GLB Crossover To The US Market

Talk about a potential Mercedes-Benz GLB is nothing new but know we have the clearest indication yet that it could be offered in the United States.



Citing unnamed sources in Stuttgart, Car and Driver reports that the GLB will arrive Stateside and be based around Daimler’s next-generation front-wheel drive architecture, also set to be used by the impending A-Class sedan.

At this stage, it is speculated that the GLB will slot between the GLA and GLC in the company’s line-up, as its name implies. However, rather than simply being another Mercedes SUV/crossover that looks almost identical to its siblings, it is thought that the GLB will be positioned a baby as a baby G-Class and therefore adopt a more boxy and upright design.


