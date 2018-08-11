Mercedes Model-X Killing EQC EV Crossover To Enter Production Next Spring

If you’re in the market for an electric car and Mercedes’ EQC has convinced you to make the purchase, you might need to arm yourself with patience.

You see, Mercedes-Benz hasn’t even started production of its first electric crossover, as Daimler subsidiary Accumotive, which is in charge of building the batteries for the EQC, is still in the recruitment phase. The company will double the number of employees to around 1,000 people at the Kamenz site in East Germany by the end of this year.



